Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,214,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,260. The firm has a market cap of $271.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

