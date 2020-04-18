TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.66. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $89.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

