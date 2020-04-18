Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $4,946,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

TGT traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,569,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,661. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

