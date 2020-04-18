Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $4,946,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,616,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

