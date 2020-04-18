Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TKFTF remained flat at $$8.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. Tarkett has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.80.
Tarkett Company Profile
