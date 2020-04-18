Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TKFTF remained flat at $$8.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. Tarkett has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Tarkett Company Profile

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end- users worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

