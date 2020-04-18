TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Trading Down 2.9%

TechCare Corp (OTCMKTS:TECR)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14, 4,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 70,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR)

TechCare Corp., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of a platform utilizing proprietary vaporization technology to enable health, wellness, and beauty treatments in the Netherlands and in Israel. Its products include Novokid, a device for the treatment of head lice and eggs; and Shine, a device for the treatment and rejuvenation of the hair and scalp.

