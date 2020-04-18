Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Tekmar Group PLC (LON:TGP) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.45 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.45), 6,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tekmar Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Tekmar Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.17.

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems, as well as product testing, client training, offshore installation support, and remedial solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tekmar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekmar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.