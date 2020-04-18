Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,599,579. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.27. 3,229,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,661. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

