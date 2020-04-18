Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Teladoc Health to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.26.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.27. 3,229,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,599,579. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

