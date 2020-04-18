Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU) Trading Down 1.1%

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

About Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

