Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Cfra boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Edward Jones cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,695,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095,006. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $34,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

