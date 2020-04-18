The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,838,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

