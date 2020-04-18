The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $63,715,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. 19,838,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The stock has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.