Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Decreased by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $331.58. 2,049,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,130. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

