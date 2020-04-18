TheStreet Downgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to D+

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

PVAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 1,239,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.78. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

