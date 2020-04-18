TheStreet Lowers Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TCI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.83. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

