Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Shares Down 4%

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.83 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.87 ($0.61).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Think Childcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Think Childcare’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

In other news, insider Mathew Edwards 25,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Think Childcare (ASX:TNK)

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

