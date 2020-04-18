Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$93.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE TRI traded up C$1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$101.74. 381,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.35. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$75.91 and a twelve month high of C$109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$82.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,500.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

