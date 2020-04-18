Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.17. 9,856,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.