Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,770 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,697,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426,061. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

