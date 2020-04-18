Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. 2,752,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,298. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

