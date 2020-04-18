Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth $219,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.01.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

