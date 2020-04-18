Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 191,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

