Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Discovery Communications accounts for 1.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

