TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,495,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,363. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

