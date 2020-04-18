Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of QBIEY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 118,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,323. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.
About Tokio Marine
