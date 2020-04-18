Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of QBIEY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 118,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,323. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

About Tokio Marine

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.