Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TORXF. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Torex Gold Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of TORXF stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

