Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TORXF. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Torex Gold Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of TORXF stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

