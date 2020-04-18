Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,094 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 868% compared to the typical volume of 113 call options.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $292,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,305.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.