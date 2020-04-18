Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 813% compared to the typical volume of 121 call options.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.