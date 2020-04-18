Transcodium (TNS) 1-Day Volume Hits $69,287.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $70,913.80 and $69,287.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,615,975 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

