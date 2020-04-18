TRON (TRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. TRON has a market cap of $888.35 million and $1.35 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Coinnest and Upbit. During the last week, TRON has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02743774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00226847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Braziliex, OEX, BitForex, CoinBene, CoinTiger, OKEx, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, Cobinhood, Huobi, WazirX, Mercatox, Allcoin, DDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Koinex, Tokenomy, Bitfinex, RightBTC, YoBit, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Indodax, Exmo, CoinEgg, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, ChaoEX, Bibox, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, LBank, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BitFlip, DragonEX, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, IDCM, Ovis, BTC-Alpha, Rfinex, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Fatbtc, Binance, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Kryptono, Liqui, Cryptopia, Coinrail, CoinEx, Neraex, Upbit, Exrates, Bitbns and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

