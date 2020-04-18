TrueChain Trading 8% Higher This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $22.32 million and approximately $43.69 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003881 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.04385648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013908 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010223 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003353 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

