Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.57 on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. 2,552,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,313.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

