Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded up $9.57 on Friday, hitting $209.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,716,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,388. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

