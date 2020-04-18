Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 305,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Trustmark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Trustmark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

