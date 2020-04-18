U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:USB traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

