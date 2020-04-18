Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $42.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a positive rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 33,135,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,817,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,526,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

