Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 22.84%.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $107.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

UNB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

