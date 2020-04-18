United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.50), approximately 11,799 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.49).

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.79.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. United Overseas Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

