United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.84. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.