UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,596. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

