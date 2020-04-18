UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.22. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.25-16.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $290.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $283.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.