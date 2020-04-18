Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL) Shares Down 4.3%

Uniti Wireless Ltd (ASX:UWL)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.21 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.23 ($0.87), 547,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.28 ($0.91).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $414.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Uniti Wireless Company Profile (ASX:UWL)

Uniti Wireless Limited, an Internet service provider and licensed telecommunications carrier, delivers fixed wireless broadband services in Australia. It delivers fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband Internet and other telecommunications services to residential, business, government, and enterprise customers.

