Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $12.76. 21,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $127.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

