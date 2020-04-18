Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 262,265 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Unum Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 171,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,143. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

