US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF) Stock Price Down 100%

Shares of US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF) dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), approximately 64,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$106,853.00 ($75,782.27).

The firm has a market cap of $83.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.61.

About US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF)

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

