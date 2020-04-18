USDX (USDX) Market Cap Hits $576,347.96

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $576,347.96 and $1,112.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000435 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000291 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,965 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

