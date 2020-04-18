Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) Shares Down 9.8%

Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.29, 1,104,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 622,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of $287.40 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65.

In related news, insider 1009368 BC LTD. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$576,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,400,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,761,812.35.

