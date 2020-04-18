Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 46.5% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 6,850,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.