ValuEngine Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 464,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,790. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,602 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 525,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 217,454 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.